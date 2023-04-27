Suspicious vehicle report leads to woman’s arrest

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman was arrested at the Flying Biscuit Café on April 14 on active warrants for felony theft and forgery after police responded to a suspicious vehicle call.
Officers arrived at the establishment to investigate the car when they found the registered owner had multiple arrest warrants. They saw a woman stick her head out of the back of the business and retreat when she saw the officers, so they followed her until she stopped walking away.
Police said the woman, who worked at the Flying Biscuit Café, had drugs inside her clothing which she said were meth. She also had a $100 bill, which police later found was missing from the establishment’s register.
The café owner arrived on the scene and said the woman was fired for stealing from the business. Security footage showed the woman going through the safe and office earlier that day.
Officers transported the woman to Fulton County Jail.