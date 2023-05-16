Suspicious $100 bill baffles authorities

MILTON, Ga. — A Windward Parkway Walmart associate reported that an Alpharetta man attempting to use a possibly fake $100 bill at the self-checkout lane May 5.
The man’s bill was rejected by the cashier machine. The associate told the man it may be fake but didn’t have the equipment to test it.
The man said he didn’t know if it was fake or not and received the bill from his “Game Room” in Virginia. He said his machines accepted the bill.
Police could also not determine if the bill, dated 1981, was real or fake when comparing it to others, nor could gas station cashiers who were sought for a second opinion.
Because he didn’t intend to use it for fraudulent purposes, the man was not arrested.