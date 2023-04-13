Suspended tag stop leads to drug arrest

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Gainesville man who allegedly had baggies of methamphetamine in his coffee March 22.
Deputies patrolling on Dawsonville Highway identified the registration on a white Honda Odyssey as expired. The vehicle was registered to Jon Koppenaal, 45. Deputies conducted a traffic stop and reported observing his hands shaking as he reached for his driver’s license.
Koppenaal’s license was suspended for failure to appear, the report states. Deputies returned to his vehicle and reported seeing him send text messages that read, “Start this way,” and, “I am about to be arrested.”
Deputies detained Koppenaal in a patrol car and conducted an inventory of his vehicle. They reported finding a 9mm Hi-Point handgun and two clear baggies of suspected methamphetamine floating in a cup of coffee.
Koppenaal reportedly told deputies he did not know what was in the bags, and he said it was not his.
He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and misdemeanor driving while license suspended.
Bond is set at $28,460.