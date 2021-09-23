MILTON, Ga. — A pair of alleged thieves stole more than $1,800 worth of merchandise from the Walmart along Windward Parkway on Sept. 4.
Loss prevention officers at the store said a man and woman waited until the Walmart closed and walked out with several items through a fire exit in the garden center.
The stolen merchandise included a rug, slippers, Sony speakers, three dehumidifiers, a desktop computer, a television, fishing rods and a 27-gallon tote box.
Security recovered the rug, speaker, dehumidifier and fishing rods, which the suspects dumped at a nearby Home Depot. Police said the combined value of the stolen items was $1,827.61.
