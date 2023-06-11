Suspects seek prescriptions using hijacked DEA number

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Duluth woman reported to police May 26 that her DEA number, issued to doctors to order prescriptions, was used twice without her knowledge at two locations.
At the first location, a Kroger Pharmacy on Chamblee Tucker Road in Atlanta, a prescription was filled and picked up by a named individual. An order was declined at the second location, a GMC Pharmacy in Rome, for a person using a different name.
The woman said she was not familiar with either person.
Police told the woman to contact them or an assigned investigator to update the report if the incident happens again.