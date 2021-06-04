ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man was identified as one of three suspects who beat and robbed a man outside a Shell gas station along Alpharetta Highway on May 22.
Jose Wilfredo, 23, was charged with strong arm robbery and obstruction of law enforcement officers. According to police, the victim was walking out of the gas station when an unknown man picked a fight with him. The suspect beckoned him to a squabble behind the store. The two other suspects laid in wait there and helped jump the 47-year-old victim. The three suspects stole his wallet, which contained $650 in cash, then fled in different directions.
Wilfredo ran toward his residence at the Eagles Crest Apartments. Officers tracked him down and tased him while taking him into custody.
The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated. He and a witness identified Wilfredo as one of the robbers.
