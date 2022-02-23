Suspects in pellet gun shootings may have targeted others, police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds have been charged with aggravated assault, battery and possession of fraudulent identification cards after Sandy Springs police say they shot and injured at least two pedestrians with a pellet gun.

Sandy Springs Police spokesman Salvador Ortega said their names are being withheld at this time.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22, Ortega said a victim called in, who had allegedly just been shot at least five times with a pellet gun from a moving sports utility vehicle in the area of Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane. The victim provided officers with a detailed description of the vehicle and a direction of travel.

“The shots contained such a force that caused the victim to fall to the ground when he was hit,” Ortega said. “As a result of this incident, the victim received three shots to his body, causing visible injuries. The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and released.”

While officers were still investigating the incident, another victim reported a similar experience in the area of Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane within the City of Atlanta, Ortega said. Using this information, the Intelligence Unit was able to quickly identify the vehicle and started tracking it.

Soon after the second shooting, Ortega said Sandy Springs police spotted the vehicle traveling in the area of Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway and conducted a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, officers allegedly spotted two rifle-style weapons in plain sight along with “a large amount” of pellets. The two suspects were taken to the police department and charged in connection with the shootings.

“The identity and booking photos of the two 18-year-old suspects are being withheld as we believe there may be additional victims,” Ortega said. “By withholding their identity and pictures, we will preserve the integrity of the investigation as potential victims might have to view a photo lineup of the suspects for identification purposes.”

Anyone with information on the case or who believes they were a victim can contact Detective William Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGA.Gov or the local police department where the incident occurred.