Suspects from previous cases identified in Walmart theft

MILTON, Ga. — A loss prevention officer at the Windward Parkway Walmart reported to police June 11 that a theft that occurred the month before was perpetrated by two suspects identified from previous cases.
They stole several video game consoles and speakers, the officer said, totaling more than $2,500.
From photographs, police described one suspect as a White male with a thin build and tattoos on both arms, around 25 to 35 years old. The second was a Black male with a gray beard and no tattoos, between 40 and 60 years old. Both wore baseball caps, blocking their faces from view.
In video footage, the officer saw the suspects conceal the merchandise in boxes, then scan the boxes. He explained that the card number listed in the system was also found at a Walmart in Dunwoody, belonging to one of the identified suspects.
The officer believed the suspects were part of a group with a history of using vehicles in thefts, then leaving them at random locations so police wouldn’t be able to locate them.
The officer said Walmart wanted to press charges.