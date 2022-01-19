Suspects flee Roswell pharmacy with stolen merchandise

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police responded to a shoplifting call at CVS Pharmacy on Crabapple Road Jan. 11.
The store manager reported that a female in a gray sweatsuit, hat and face mask entered the store, and was later joined by two other females.
The store manager stated that all three women went to the farthest aisle from the door and placed several items in their purses. The manager stated he was not certain which products were taken or the value of the items. When the manager confronted the women, they handed over a few items but not all that were taken. The suspects fled in a black SUV with a temporary tag.
