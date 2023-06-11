Suspected thief flees after confrontation

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A manager at the Home Depot on State Bridge Road reported May 23 that a man tried to leave the store with a cart full of merchandise he did not pay for.
The manager stopped the suspect after he walked out the front doors, the police report said, and the suspect left the merchandise in the shopping cart and started running. The value of the merchandise in the cart totaled $1,083.
The manager said the suspect got into a maroon Kia Forte and fled the scene. He said someone else was driving the vehicle, waiting for the suspect to come out.
Police ran the tag number and found the car was an Enterprise rental and had no way to identify the suspect. The suspect was described as a Black male with short dreads, approximately 6-foot, wearing a neon worker’s vest and a gray hat.