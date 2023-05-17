Suspected serial shoplifter makes repeat trip to Kohl’s

MILTON, Ga. — Loss prevention at Kohl’s on Ga. 9 reported a known shoplifter at the store May 3, who had walked out two days earlier with nearly $3,000 worth of clothing.
The suspect, an Atlanta woman, was seen May 1 with a cart full of various clothing walking out of Kohl’s, passing all points of sale and not attempting to pay for any of the items.
When police asked loss prevention how he knew the woman, he said a detective in Gainesville, Florida, positively identified her using facial recognition software.
The man told police he oversees the Kohl’s loss prevention for the entire state and that he is “very familiar” with the woman. He recognized her from several other thefts from other Kohl’s stores in Roswell, Marietta and more, the police report said.