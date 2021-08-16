DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta man reportedly told a woman “you better stay on point” moments before he snatched her purse July 28 at Perimeter Mall.
Police arrested the suspect, Alexander Vernando Wood, 38, of Atlanta. He was charged with criminal attempted robbery.
The victim told officers she was sitting in a common area on the second floor of the mall when she felt someone tugging on her wallet-purse from behind. She turned around and a man later identified as Wood was crouched on the ground behind her. The woman said he told her “you better stay on point” as he pulled the purse, which was tucked between her arm and hip, from her grasp then ran toward the parking garages.
An officer responded and spotted Wood entering the lower level garage and took him into custody.
