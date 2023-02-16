Suspect, victim named in Sandy Springs homicide

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police have identified a murder suspect in a fatal shooting of an Atlanta man that occurred at an abandoned Sandy Springs property Sunday, Jan. 29.

Sandy Springs police located the body of Michael Williams deceased in a car at about 6 p.m., after responding to a call about an abandoned vehicle at 4499 Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

A Sandy Springs Police Computer Aided Dispatch report for the incident, obtained by Appen Media, said a witness called 911 after finding, “an abandoned car at the bottom of the driveway” of an address on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, just south of Registry Lane.

Police suspect Williams was shot and killed Jan. 26 by Kemit Campbell, an alleged member of the Gangster Disciples street gang. A BOLO seeking information about the murder said Williams drove to Campbell’s home in Atlanta for a drug transaction, was robbed at gunpoint and forced into his own vehicle.

Campbell allegedly made Williams drive to the residence on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, fatally shot him and fled the scene, police said.

The Sandy Springs Police Department secured warrants for Campbell’s arrest for murder and armed robbery. Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s whereabouts should contact Sandy Springs Detectives B. Davidson at (770) 551-3327 or BDavidson@SandySpringsGa.gov and C. Needham at (770) 551-2563 or CNeedham@SandySpringsGa.gov.

Evidence that a homicide occurred in Sandy Springs was scrubbed from the city’s public police dashboard following Appen Media inquiries, leaving residents no way of knowing a possible murder had taken place in their city.

Sgt. Matthew McGinnis, public information officer for the Sandy Springs Police Department, said the entry was likely removed because the case is an active investigation with sensitive information, which is the department’s policy.