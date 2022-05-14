FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An unidentified person used a counterfeit $100 bill May 4 to pay for a purchase they arranged on Facebook Marketplace.
The seller told deputies she had arranged to sell a portable baby playpen to a woman on Facebook. The seller left the playpen outside her home on Fishers Bank and told the woman to leave the $100 payment under the doormat. When the seller came to retrieve the payment, she found the suspect had left the counterfeit bill and taken the playpen.
The seller had a doorbell camera and captured the suspect’s vehicle pull into the driveway. She told deputies the footage cut off before the suspect got out of the vehicle and only resumed after the person re-entered the car, so she was unable to provide a suspect description.
The seller showed deputies the Facebook profile she had interacted with. Deputies took the counterfeit $100 bill into evidence.