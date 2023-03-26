Suspect steals belongings from man’s gym locker

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A man reported to Johns Creek Police March 9 that someone stole his belongings from a locker at Lifetime Fitness off Lakefield Drive.
The man said he arrived at the gym at 1 p.m. and went into the locker room to secure his belongings in a locker. He said he went to the lockers closest to the pool entrance, and that there was a young man and an older man getting dressed in that area.
The victim said he was about to move to another section of the locker room when the younger man told him that he was welcome to use the same set of lockers.
The victim said he placed his clothes, an iPhone 12 pro max, Galaxy Note 8 and his wallet containing his Georgia driver’s license, house and car keys, debit and credit cards and a health insurance card inside the locker. He then locked the locker with a personalized code and scrambled the dial, the police report said.
The man said he left the area and went to the pool. Upon returning to his locker, the victims said he discovered his locker had been raided.
The man called police, and gym management searched the area to ensure the victim hadn’t mistakenly placed his items in another locker. They also checked trash cans and turned up nothing.
There were no cameras in the locker room, but management was in the process of checking cameras to see if anyone left the locker room with the man’s polo gym bag.
Management told police no one could have accessed the locker without a master key or knowing the victim’s personalized combination.
Police learned from footage that the young man the victim had spoken with in the locker room was a former employee of a Lifetime Fitness at a different location.
Management couldn’t provide the suspect’s personal information at the time.