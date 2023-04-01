Suspect sought in theft of $329 worth of tequila

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An employee at Grapes and Grains off Old Alabama Road informed Johns Creek Police of a shoplifting incident March 19.
From the video footage, police saw a man entering the business at 2:50 p.m. who began to browse the tequila aisle. He then spoke with the employee about buying $3,500 in liquor.
While the employee spoke with other staff members outside the aisle, the man removed a bottle of liquor from the shelf before facing away from the security camera three separate times.
After he took the third bottle, the man left the store at around 3 p.m.
The employee said he stole three half-gallon bottles of Casamigos Reposado tequila, with a total value of $329.
The suspect was described as a slender Black man, around 6 feet tall with short dreads who wore a camouflage puffer jacket, ripped blue jeans, gray shoes and a black ball cap with gray/white lettering.