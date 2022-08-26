Suspect sought in sexual assault arrested in Missouri

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man wanted in connection with the rape, aggravated assault and battery of a 28-year-old woman in Dunwoody was arrested Aug. 23 in Missouri.
Dunwoody police spokesman Sgt. Michael Cheek said detectives received a tip earlier that day that Marco Aries Johnson, 46, of Stone Mountain, was possibly in St. Louis or Maryland Heights, Missouri.
After checking the area, local law enforcement located Johnson in Maryland Heights and took him into custody without incident.
According to the incident report, Dunwoody police responded to the Dunwoody Crossing apartments at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 in reference to a welfare check. At the scene, they met with the alleged victim who had visible scratches all over her legs and arms.
The victim reportedly told police Johnson had offered to give her a ride to his place to “hang out” earlier that afternoon while she was standing outside her apartment in Chamblee. The report states the victim accepted his offer, but after being at his apartment for a few hours, Johnson started making advances toward her.
“He asked to see her naked, and she said no,” the report states. “He also wanted to have sex with her, and she refused. [The victim] said that he started to grab her when she kept saying no, and that’s when she tried to get away. He blocked the front door and did not allow her to leave.”
Johnson allegedly grabbed her and started punching her in the face with a closed fist, cutting her with a ring he was wearing on one of his fingers. The victim stated in the report Johnson also grabbed her by the hair and tried to hold her down, but she was able to escape the bedroom and open a window.
The report states the victim considered jumping but hesitated after seeing that it was on the third floor. However, Johnson ran up behind her and allegedly pushed her out, causing her to fall and hit the ground.
The victim then ran to a neighbor to ask for his help. When police arrived, Johnson was nowhere to be found. The victim was transported to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
Prior to his arrest, the Dunwoody Police Department issued a statement, saying that Johnson was known for pulling up to women walking or waiting at bus stops and talking to them to try to gain their confidence by telling them he was a priest of the Especially for Youth, or EFY, religion and spiritual reader.
Police said he was typically seen in the Chamblee, Doraville and Dunwoody area driving a black Toyota Camry, and after offering women a ride to his apartment, Johnson would proceed to beat and sexually assault them.
As of Aug. 25, Johnson was still awaiting extradition back to Georgia.