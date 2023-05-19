Suspect purchases tires with stolen card

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Pep Boy store manager reported to police April 28 that a man had used a stolen credit card to purchase Michelin tires at the Jones Bridge Road location for nearly $1,000.
The manager said the card was not working, but the suspect typed the numbers manually. The suspect had told the manager he was purchasing the tires for a Dodge Ram truck, and one of the employees helped place the tires in the back of a U-Haul.
The manager said the suspect called after leaving to place another order and attempted to make purchases with the card at surrounding Pep Boys locations. The manager later received a call from an individual out of Ohio, who had reported her card stolen and received a transaction alert for $990.99, charged to her account at Pep Boys.
The suspect was described as a Black male, around 5-foot-8, with short black hair, wearing khakis and a black long-sleeved shirt. He was last seen driving the U-Haul truck.