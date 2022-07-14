Suspect opens account with Alpharetta woman’s information

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta woman reported June 25 that someone opened a shopping account using her personal information.
The woman told police she received an email from identity protection company LifeLock stating that someone had opened an account in her name with Flexshopper, a Florida-based furniture and appliance company.
The suspect apparently had access to the woman’s personal information including the street address she lived at as a child and her college mascot, which they used to “verify” her identity. The woman contacted Flexshopper support, but they required a police report for the fraud claim.
Police advised the woman to freeze her credit.
The report does not state that any money was stolen from the woman’s accounts.