Suspect on bicycle arrested for assault

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A 24-year-old Dunwoody man was charged with multiple counts of assault and battery for a series of alleged attacks at Brook Run Park in July.
Incident reports accused the man of attacking a number of people while riding his bike through the park July 13, 17 and 19.
Witnesses and victims said the man would spit on walkers, runners and children, while yelling profanities. In one instance, the man allegedly ran a woman over with his bike, yelling at her to “go back to her country” and causing small lacerations to her elbow.
Police located the man at about 9:30 a.m. July 19 and charged him with simple assault and battery. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.