Suspect leaks nude photos without girl’s consent

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton girl reported to police June 23 that a man took screenshots of her topless body while on Facetime, then distributed them without her consent.
In April, the victim was contacted by a man, allegedly 21 years old and from Florida, who pressured her to take her top off on Facetime. Days later, the suspect threatened to send the pictures if she did not talk to him.
After a search through Been Verified, the victim discovered the man was actually 28 and lived in Forsyth County.
A week prior to the report, the victim was messaged by a friend on Snapchat who received topless pictures of the victim. The victim’s friend said she was dealing with the same situation with the same subject.
The victim said she had not heard from the suspect since May.