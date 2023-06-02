Suspect in vandalisms arrested by deputies

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a suspect May 19 who had allegedly damaged the windshields of multiple parked vehicles earlier this month.
Deputies reported receiving calls about a man who was breaking windshields May 11. The suspect, who was later identified as Justin Lewis, 27, of Duluth, was allegedly yelling and damaging cars near Atlanta Highway between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Owners reported their windshields damaged at Hobby Lobby, Planet Fitness, Allstate, LEAPS Therapy Clinic and in a residential area on Primrose Drive. Businesses in the area provided deputies with security footage that showed Lewis at the scene of the incidents, the reports state.
Lewis was charged with four counts of felony criminal damage to property in the second degree and three counts of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with a bond amount of $25,770.