Suspect in Sandy Springs robbery evades Alpharetta police

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The driver of a truck suspected of being used in a Sandy Springs robbery successfully fled from Alpharetta police May 26.
After being alerted to be on the lookout for a pickup with U-Haul markings spotted leaving the scene of a robbery earlier in the day, an Alpharetta police officer spied a truck matching the description at a BP gas station on Mansell Road around 5 p.m.
As the officer pulled behind the vehicle, a woman left the store and entered the truck. When the officer turned on his blue lights, the truck fled “at a high rate of speed,” laying drag marks in the parking lot. The truck crossed over a large grassy median onto Mansell Road.
The officer did not pursue the truck. The report notes the officer intends to investigate the driver’s identity.