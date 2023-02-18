Suspect in hit and run cited for injuring woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Feb. 2 who allegedly hit a pregnant woman with his vehicle on Burruss Mill Road then fled the scene.
A caller told deputies they saw the driver intentionally hit the woman with the mirror of his vehicle. The driver then lost control and fled the scene on foot.
Deputies arrested Damian Berryman, 26, of Gainesville after tracking him and pursuing him on foot.
Berryman was charged with felony aggravated assault, driving without a valid license, obstruction of law enforcement, reckless driving and hit-and-run resulting in injury.