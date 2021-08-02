FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Police made an arrest in a shooting that took place at a Wendy’s along Atlanta Highway late July 13.
Hunter Perry, 19, of Cumming, was charged with aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. The victim, also a 19-year-old Cumming teen, flagged down deputies at Ga. 9 and McFarland Parkway. He told investigators he met Perry at the Wendy’s to buy marijuana and Perry shot him during the transaction.
Deputies quickly apprehended Perry, but details of his arrest were not immediately released. Perry was being held with no bond at the Forsyth County jail.
“It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a department statement. “Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here, the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.