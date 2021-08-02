FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Police made an arrest in a shooting that took place at a Wendy’s along Atlanta Highway late July 13.

Hunter Perry, 19, of Cumming, was charged with aggravated assault with a gun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. The victim, also a 19-year-old Cumming teen, flagged down deputies at Ga. 9 and McFarland Parkway. He told investigators he met Perry at the Wendy’s to buy marijuana and Perry shot him during the transaction.

Deputies quickly apprehended Perry, but details of his arrest were not immediately released. Perry was being held with no bond at the Forsyth County jail.

“It is sad to see such a blatant disregard for human life,” Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said in a department statement. “Forsyth County is no place for this and if you act so stupidly here, the Forsyth County Jail will be your next stop.” 

