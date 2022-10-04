Suspect in death of Roswell woman steps into traffic

ROSWELL, Ga. — Local law enforcement is investigating after a suspect in the stabbing death of a 31-year-old Roswell woman is thought to have intentionally stepped into the path of an oncoming semi-truck on I-285.
Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said officers responded to a call about an injured person at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Boulevard at around 10 p.m. on Oct. 2. When they arrived at the scene, they found Rosa Evaristo Perez deceased with an apparent stab wound.
Lupo said family members visited the apartment to check on Perez after receiving “vaguely apologetic and confessional messages” from a known person earlier that night. Investigators were able to quickly identify a primary suspect and immediately set out to locate them.
Sandy Springs police then notified Roswell investigators about a fatal pedestrian traffic crash involving a person believed to be the same suspect. Lupo said the preliminary investigation shows the suspect exited from a parked vehicle on westbound I-285 and intentionally stepped into the path of oncoming traffic.
The identity of the deceased suspect has not been released pending confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other suspects in the homicide investigation have been identified and police have not said how the two may have known each other.
The crash will be investigated independently by the Sandy Springs Police Department. Inquiries about that investigation should be directed to their office. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.