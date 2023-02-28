Suspect harasses student for online nude photos

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A senior at Chattahoochee High School sent pictures to an unidentified man on social media, who threatened her stating he would release the photos if he didn’t receive more.
The victim told Johns Creek Police Feb. 10 that she had been contacted a month ago on social media. She was told that she needed to follow and contact an account and that the account owner would pay her for sending naked pictures.
The victim originally made contact with the man through Instagram, then Snapchat, then Telegraph. She said she sent nude images to him via Telegraph in hopes that he would send her money. She then told police she stopped talking to him and blocked him on social media.
She received a text message Feb. 10 from a person she believed to be the man, demanding more pictures, or he would leak her previous pictures to her whole school. She said she had not responded and that she plans to block all forms of contact with the man.