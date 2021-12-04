Suspect flees up Ga. 400 still cuffed behind back

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies busted two alleged marijuana dealers after an Oct. 21 traffic stop along Ga. 400, during which one of the suspects made a run for it.
Nigel William Weeks, 22, and 32-year-old Paris Aminata Barry both face charges of possession, purchase, manufacture, distribution, or sale of controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during commission of a felony, possession of more than 1 oz. of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Weeks was booked on additional charges of escape, speeding and other traffic infractions.
According to the arrest report, a deputy spotted Weeks speeding southbound on Ga. 400 in a BMW with Barry as his passenger. The officer pulled Weeks over for driving erratically and reportedly hitting speeds as high as 115. He had a suspended driver’s license.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found marijuana packaged in baggies, a digital scale and a loaded pistol. The report said officers also found hundreds of empty baggies with writing on them that indicated they were to be used for pot distribution.
Deputies handcuffed Weeks to detain him prior to arrest. He managed to escape a police vehicle while being questioned by a narcotics detective and fled northbound on Ga. 400 with his hands still cuffed behind his back, deputies said. Officers captured Weeks following a short foot chase.
