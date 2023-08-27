Suspect confronts woman following bank withdrawal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported Aug. 2 that a man followed her from a bank where she had withdrawn $9,000 and later attempted to break into her vehicle while she was parked.
The victim said that after her visit to the bank, she pulled into the Goodwill parking lot on Jones Bridge Road, and the unidentified man, who she remembered had stood behind her in line at the bank, began striking her front passenger window with what appeared to be a large screwdriver. She said her purse, where she’d placed the money, was in the front passenger seat.
The victim said the suspect failed to break into the car and that she exited the vehicle, running into Goodwill. The store’s employees reported seeing a car speed through the parking lot toward Aldi’s, according to the police report.
Damage to the victim’s vehicle was estimated to be more than $1,400.
Detectives arrived at the scene for further investigation.