Suspect cited for theft after domestic dispute

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Sheriff’s deputies added a charge of felony theft to a Gainesville man wanted for questioning in a Feb. 20 domestic incident.
Deputies were called to the suspect’s home on Wits End Drive Feb. 20, where a woman said her ex-fiancé and roommate Keith Brookshire, 44, had struck her face with his forehead.
A struggle then ensued when Brookshire tried to take her phone, the report states. The woman told deputies Brookshire held her down against the bed with his arm covering her face and nose. She said she could not breathe, and she had bitten Brookshire to make him stop.
The woman retrieved her young child and locked herself in a bedroom to call 911. She heard Brookshire attempting to enter the room, but she said he left the scene in his truck before deputies arrived.
Deputies reported seeing signs of injury on the woman.
Brookshire called the woman while deputies were on the scene, but he ended the call when a deputy answered it. He then returned to the scene and drove his truck onto the front lawn.
The sheriff’s report states the residence had a history of domestic violence calls, and the woman told deputies that Brookshire might have a firearm in his vehicle. When Brookshire exited his vehicle, deputies report that he kept his right hand down and near his body.
Due to Brookshire’s history and behavior at the scene, a deputy drew his weapon and aimed it at Brookshire, the report states. Brookshire complied with commands to put his hands up, and deputies transported him to the County Jail.
When deputies informed Brookshire of his charges, he hit his head four times on the partition in the patrol vehicle, told deputies that he would “show them crazy” and said the woman would “get what’s coming to her” even if she got a temporary protective order.
Brookshire was charged with misdemeanor cruelty to children in the third degree and misdemeanor battery family violence.
The woman notified deputies Feb. 21 she found pawn receipts for two of her personal belongings inside Brookshire’s truck. He had allegedly pawned her wedding ring valued at $4,690 and a $320 cordless drill.
Brookshire was then charged with felony theft by taking. He is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $33,390.