Suspect cited for DUI following domestic call

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 46-year-old Cumming man Aug. 1 on DUI charges after he allegedly fled a domestic dispute.
The County 911 Center reported receiving a call around 9 p.m. the suspect had left the dispute in his truck while intoxicated. Deputies located the truck on Mullinax Road and observed the vehicle crossing into other lanes, the report states.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and observed the driver to be impaired to the extent he was unsafe to drive. In the truck, deputies found an open Coors Light can, the report states.
He was charged with misdemeanor DUI alcohol, possession of an open alcohol container and failure to maintain lane.
The suspect was also charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, criminal damage to property in the second degree and misdemeanor criminal trespass for the domestic incident.