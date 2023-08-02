Suspect charged with assault after alleged threat with gun

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a Cumming man for aggravated assault June 23 after he allegedly threatened a man with a firearm following a roadway dispute.
Deputies reported responding to an argument on Neisler Road around 6 p.m. The apparent victim said he did not want law enforcement to be involved, but that Louis Heard, 39, of Cumming had been firing a handgun.
Heard told deputies he was driving on Namon Wallace Road when the other man tailgated him, the report states. Heard said he brake-checked the driver, then stopped his vehicle, forcing the other driver to stop as well. Heard said he then panicked and reversed his vehicle into the man’s vehicle before leaving the scene.
Heard reported observing the man had followed him to his mother’s home on Neisler Road. Heard said he grabbed his firearm and fired “warning shots” into the woods because he thought the man was dangerous and wanted to fight, the report states.
Heard’s mother told deputies the driver of the other vehicle was angry but not threatening, and they agreed she would pay him $100 for the damage Heard had caused when her son arrived with the firearm.
The driver of the damaged vehicle played a video of the dispute for deputies that allegedly showed Heard aiming the gun at him and saying, “I will kill you.”
The man told deputies he began following Heard after Heard had cut him off on Dawsonville Highway, and he came to the house to discuss the damage to his vehicle.
Heard was charged with felony aggravated assault with a gun and misdemeanor reckless conduct and discharging a firearm near a roadway.