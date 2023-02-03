Suspect blackmails man with nude photographs

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek Police spoke with a man Jan. 21, who said a person posing as a female contacted him requesting nudes.
The suspect first messaged the victim on Instagram and eventually added him on Snapchat.
Once the man sent the nude photos, the suspect demanded $400, or that they would release the photos to the man’s gym.
The man did not send the funds, but called 911 and spoke to the reporting officer.
Police informed the victim not to transmit any funds and to block the offender, the report said, and that the photos would most likely be released by the offender and to prepare for that. Police also went over restricting the privacy on his social media accounts.