Suspect arrested in Roswell murder case

ROSWELL, Ga. — An Atlanta man has been charged in connection with the death of a 45-year-old Roswell woman found unresponsive at the Economy Hotel on Old Dogwood Road June 11.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said the victim, Kimberly Briggs, had visible injuries consistent with a recent assault.

Roswell police and the North Fulton SWAT arrested 38-year-old Benjamin Donald Gunby at his home without incident on June 11. He is being held at the Fulton County Jail, where he faces two counts of murder, battery, aggravated assault (family violence) and aggravated battery.

Gunby was denied bond at his first court appearance on June 14.

Lupo said investigators learned that in the days prior to the incident, Gunby had physically assaulted Briggs at an apartment they shared in the 200 block of Old Holcomb Bridge Way. According to online court records, Gunby was also charged with battery on April 29. He was released four days later on a $3,000 bond.

“A subsequent autopsy confirmed that the injuries Briggs sustained during the earlier assault led to her death,” Lupo said.

According to the incident report, Roswell police responded to a medical call at the Economy Hotel at approximately 10:35 a.m. on June 11. That is when they found Briggs lying unresponsive on a bed. The report states she was already cold to the touch.

There were also visible bruises on Briggs’ eyes and arms as well as an injury to the back of her head, the report states.

Briggs is believed to have checked into the hotel at 8:34 p.m. on June 9 and was supposed to check out the next day. However, when an employee tried to enter the room on June 10 for “pest control purposes,” they stated they could see Briggs lying in the bed in the same position as she was later found but assumed she was asleep.

Since the interior latch was locked, the employee moved on to the next room. Then, on June 11, another employee reportedly entered the room to clean and found Briggs dead in the bed.

Investigators estimate Briggs had been dead for less than 12 hours.

According to Facebook, Gunby is a sports fan known for making remarks and judgments on Twitter under the handle @guuuumby. He also blogs about sports on bengunby.wordpress.com.

Appen Media obtained a copy of all incident reports filed for the Economy Hotel between June 1 and June 16 through an open records request and received eight reports, ranging from alleged criminal trespass to simple battery and theft by taking and aggravated assault with a firearm.

There was also an incident on June 16 in which a 36-year-old Atlanta woman was administered two doses of Narcan because of an overdose.

Her fiancé stated in the report she had shot up heroin and that he believed it could be laced with fentanyl. The incident report states she was transported to the North Fulton Hospital after a pulse was established.