FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Fairburn man was arrested by Forsyth County deputies June 14 on warrants stemming from a 2020 fraud case.
Deputies picked up Ahmaya Yasharahla, 25, from the Gwinnett County Jail. According to investigators, the victim hired Yasharahla to clean her home in February 2020. One day later, the victim began receiving calls about suspicious activity on her credit cards.
Investigators determined Yasharahla used the woman’s information to make fraudulent purchases. He was charged with three counts of fraud transaction card theft and two counts of ID fraud.
