Suspect arrested for resisting arrest

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police arrested a 22-year-old woman for resisting arrest after she allegedly fled from a traffic stop near Windward Parkway Aug. 16.
Reports said officers initiated the traffic stop at about 10 p.m. near Windward Parkway and Westfield Drive after determining a vehicle had an expired Ohio dealer plate and registration.
The vehicle’s driver allegedly refused to provide her driver's license during the stop and drove away at a high rate of speed when officers asked her to step out of the vehicle. The driver was located off Alpharetta Highway with help from Milton Police Officers, and she was taken into custody.
Officers charged the driver with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, simple battery against a police officer, and multiple other offenses.
The suspect was transported to the North Fulton County Jail in Alpharetta.