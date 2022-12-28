Suspect alters check deposited in mailbox

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Dunwoody business, Accountants One Inc. was recently victimized by someone who used a stolen check to steal $12,000 from the company’s accounts.
Dunwoody Police reports said the original check for $335 was mailed Oct. 18 from a drop box near the business. The check was cashed that same day for $12,000, using the “Niarobi Richard.”
The theft wasn’t discovered until Dec. 12 when an employee was checking the business’s financial records.
No suspect in the theft has been identified.