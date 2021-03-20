FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies on March 10 arrested a Forsyth County woman months after she allegedly made several charges on a lost debit card.
Sarah Lynn Gorisek, 43, was charged with fraudulent use of transaction card. The charge stems from an October report from the victim who told deputies he lost his wallet on Ga. 20. He showed officers a bank statement with several fraudulent purchases at different businesses along the state highway.
Deputies encountered Gorisek on a separate call Oct. 26, just days before the victim reported his wallet stolen. She had the man’s debit card and told deputies it was hers. Officers seized the card and let her go.
After the victim reported the fraud, deputies reviewed surveillance footage at one of the stores where the purchases were made. The footage showed Gorisek using the man’s debit card. Officers arrested her March 10 on Buford Highway.
