ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a Decatur man after security footage allegedly showed him trying to snatch a woman out of her car in a Walmart parking lot along Mansell Road late Aug. 14.
Peter James Vezolles, 42, was charged with battery and robbery-motor vehicle hijacking. According to police, the victim identified him as the person who punched her several times and tried to yank her out of her car as she was leaving the Walmart. She told 911 dispatchers he was trying to kidnap her.
Security footage from the store showed a person sprint toward the woman’s vehicle, open her front driver’s side door and strike her several times with his fists and elbows while attempting to climb into the car.
Police said the woman managed to escape by driving away with her door open and part of her body hanging out of the car. Officers apprehended Vezolles near a LongHorn Steakhouse a short time later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.