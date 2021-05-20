FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Sugar Hill man was arrested April 29 on Buford Highway for warrants tied to reports that he harassed his wife’s ex-husband.

Aaron Barnum Stillman, 46, was charged with harassing communications and released on $1,175 bond.

The charges dated back to February when the victim reported that Stillman called him several times. He said he didn’t report the phone calls until they became harassing in nature, according to deputies.

