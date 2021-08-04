ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Sugar Hill driver caught speeding down Ga. 400 at 130 mph early July 23 told an officer he just wanted to see how fast his car could go, according to police.
Muhammed Ali Abdallah-Aljaber, 22, was cited for speeding and reckless driving. A patrol officer spotted him going twice the 65 mph posted speed limit near Ga. 400’s on-ramp at Windward Parkway. The officer pulled Abdallah-Aljaber over in his Ford Mustang Cobra.
When the officer asked why he was driving so fast, Abdallah-Aljaber said he saw a stretch of open highway as he was driving home and decided to test out how fast his vehicle was.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.