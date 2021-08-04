ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Sugar Hill driver caught speeding down Ga. 400 at 130 mph early July 23 told an officer he just wanted to see how fast his car could go, according to police.

Muhammed Ali Abdallah-Aljaber, 22, was cited for speeding and reckless driving. A patrol officer spotted him going twice the 65 mph posted speed limit near Ga. 400’s on-ramp at Windward Parkway. The officer pulled Abdallah-Aljaber over in his Ford Mustang Cobra.

When the officer asked why he was driving so fast, Abdallah-Aljaber said he saw a stretch of open highway as he was driving home and decided to test out how fast his vehicle was.

