Subject reportedly lifts high-dollar fake hair

MILTON, Ga. — An employee at Sally Beauty Supply on Ga. 9 reported to police Sept. 1 that a woman grabbed hundreds of dollars in hair extensions and ran out the door without paying for them.
The employee said the suspect picked out several $100 tape-in extensions and walked to the front counter, ready to check out.
But when the employee attempted to gather the suspect’s phone number to look for her store account in the system, she said the suspect grabbed the hair extensions and ran out of the store, passing all points of sale.
The employee described the suspect as a Black female with long, thick braids standing at around 5-foot-5, wearing a red T-shirt and black shorts. She also said the suspect left the store in a blue Buick SUV.
At the time of the police report, loss prevention was working on obtaining video surveillance footage.