Students report classmate threatened to shoot them

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Police were dispatched to Holy Redeemer Catholic School on Old Alabama Road Aug. 12 with reports about a 10-year-old student who threatened to shoot his classmates with his father’s gun.
The school’s principal told police she received two emails from concerned parents regarding the threats. A mother wrote that her daughter, one of two listed victims, was sharing things she did at school and described the suspect as “saying bad words in the classroom,” the police report said.
The victim told her mother she and another classmate requested the suspect stop and that they would tell the teacher if he didn’t, the report said. The suspect responded by saying, "You tell the teacher, I will grab a gun from my dad, put it in my pencil pouch, and I will kill you," according to the police report.
Another mother confirmed the account.
The principal told police she informed the suspect’s mother of the incident and advised that he not return to school for the time being.