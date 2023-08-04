Strong arm rape case reported in Dunwoody

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police are investigating a case of alleged rape that was reported in Dunwoody July 11.
Police responded to the Chevron gas station on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard at about 10 p.m. after a victim reported his sister had been raped the prior day.
The victim reported the rape happened outside an apartment complex on Peachtree Place Parkway, and the attacker took his sister’s cell phone.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and police were able to locate a suspect, but no arrest was made at the time of the report.