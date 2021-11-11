MILTON, Ga. — Police received reports of nine vehicles burglarized at two townhouse communities off Crabapple Road overnight Oct. 31
The thefts took place at the Parkview at Crabapple townhomes and the Crabapple Station subdivision just south. Residents along Dunbrody Drive, Danesfeld Drive, Tensas Trace, Lecoma Trace, Sauls Place and Broadwell Road reported break-ins.
Two suspects were captured on surveillance footage stalking through the neighborhood near two of the break-ins before dawn. They were using flashlights to peer into vehicles in an alleyway behind Lecoma Trace and also to rummage through a Honda Accord parked in a driveway along Dunbrody Drive.
Among the items reported missing were a MacBook Air laptop, hunting gear, Apple AirPods, a GoPro camera, cash, several wallets and credit cards, two firearms and 300 rounds of ammo.
Police recovered some of the stolen items discarded and returned them to the owners. That included the MacBook Air, valued at $800, which was dumped behind Vintage Pizzeria along Broadwell Road, according to investigators.
