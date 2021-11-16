Street racer fires gun along residential street

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to Tyson Circle on Nov. 1 to follow up with a resident who reported street racing near his home.
The complainant told officers he called the police around 8 p.m. Oct. 28 after the racers sped through his neighborhood. One of the drag racers who was driving a white sports car fired several shots outside the vehicle while speeding along Old Alabama Road. The man said he saw the same car racing past his home the afternoon of Nov. 1. Police requested extra patrols in the area. A search for shell casings turned up nothing.
