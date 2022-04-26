Street race crowd damaged patrol car, Roswell police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying more suspects involved in an intersection takeover the evening of April 17.
The incident report states that when Roswell Police Officer A. Halm approached the intersection of Houze Road and Rucker Road, a group of spectators surrounded the patrol vehicle and began kicking it “so loud that you can hear them in the dash camera footage.”
At around 6:30 p.m., the report states, Cherokee County 911 notified the Roswell Police Department that street racers were seen in the area of Arnold Mill Road and Cox Road and that they had moved over to the Houze Road and Rucker Road intersection.
Halm was eastbound on Rucker Road and activated her emergency lights and siren when she came across a black Infiniti doing doughnuts at the intersection. The incident report states the Infiniti headed toward Halm’s patrol vehicle and into oncoming traffic in an attempt to flee.
“A group of spectators then surrounds Officer Halm’s patrol vehicle and begin to kick it,” the report states. “… Fearing for her safety, Officer Halm put her vehicle into drive and drove into the intersection. Most of the suspects ran off at this point.”
According to the incident report, other officers arrived at the scene, stopping different vehicles for traffic violations. Halm stated she was not harmed but that her vehicle had sustained damage, including on the rear driver side quarter panel near the gas cap, where there were visible boot prints and damage to the metal.
Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said in an April 26 email to the Herald six individuals have been charged in connection with the incident, and more charges are forthcoming. Several participants in the crowd were captured in video footage from Halm’s dashboard camera. Some of those being investigated are from outside the city. At least two are from Bethlehem, and another is from Mableton.
Anyone with information, videos or photos of the incident is asked to send it to TrafficEnforcement@roswellgov.com.