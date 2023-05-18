Stranger pulls weapon on South Carolina man

ROSWELL, Ga. — A South Carolina man told Roswell police that a stranger had approached him, accused him of sleeping with his girlfriend and pointed a handgun at him at Greenhouse Drive May 7.
The victim was with his girlfriend and brother when the stranger approached. All three told police the stranger pulled a gun on the man before running away.
Police found the suspect, who said he had evidence of the other man had been seeing his girlfriend. The suspect also said when he approached the three, the woman told the man’s brother to get a weapon. The brother then returned with two swords, which is when the stranger said he pulled out his handgun. The girlfriend confirmed with the police that she told the brother to grab a weapon if things escalated.
The alleged gunman then told police the other man, named Travis, was actually named Grayson. Police realized the suspect had approached the wrong man, and tried to explain that the individual was a South Carolina resident and he had mistaken him for someone else. The suspect refused to listen to the police.
Because police could not determine who pulled out a weapon first, they had no probable cause to continue the case.