Store reports customer failed to return rentals

MILTON, Ga. — The assistant manager of Home Depot on Windward Parkway reported to police June 29 that a man failed to return rental equipment totaling more than $26,600.
The suspect rented a $21,929 Kubota Mini Excavator and a $4,672 MMDI trailer on May 5, for return the following day. Home Depot’s Asset Protection team sent a demand letter to the suspect’s Hampton, Georgia, address, advising he return the equipment by May 17.
When inquiring about a possible match for the suspect in their system, police found his most recent address is in Atlanta.