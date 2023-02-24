Store employee identifies suspect in previous theft

MILTON, Ga. — A Windward Parkway Walmart loss prevention officer reported to Milton Police that he recognized a suspect from a previous shoplifting case and that he believed the suspect repeated the offense Feb. 12.
The employee said he believed the suspect shoplifted a box mattress and observed him walk to a gray Mercedes sedan. He then showed officers video footage from the previous incident and the Feb. 12 incident. According to the police report, the suspect from both videos appeared to be the same person.
The suspect was still in his vehicle when police were on scene, and they approached the driver, asking for identification “based on articulable reasonable suspicion of the shoplifting incidents.”
The driver then quickly accelerated away from officers. Police ran the Georgia tag which came back as registered to two people. One was the originally identified suspect. Police observed a woman in the front passenger seat but couldn’t positively identify her as the second registered owner.
The Walmart employee later said he reviewed footage for the suspected shoplifting of the box mattress to confirm his suspicion. But he determined the item had been paid for.